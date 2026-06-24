Markets
EBAY

GameStop Removes CEO Performace Award To Support EBay Takeover

June 24, 2026 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME), a video game and electronics retailer, Wednesday said that its Board of Directors has approved the request of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen to remove the CEO Performance Award, which was approved in January this year. This was before GameStop decided to move on with the acquisition of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

According to the company, Cohen is of the opinion that GameStop management should be completely focused on improving its operating performance and the upcoming eBay acquisition.

GameStop Corp said that it will release additional materials in the upcoming week outlining the strategic rationale and operational plan for the combined business.

On the NASDAQ, GME ended Tuesday's trading at $21.08, down 0.28 percent. In overnight trading, the stock rose 0.95 percent to $21.28.

On the NASDAQ, EBAY ended Tuesday's trading at $108.97, up $4.03 or 3.8 percent. In overnight trading, the stock was up 0.49 percent at $109.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EBAY
GME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.