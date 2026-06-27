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GameStop Pushes Ahead With Bid For EBay Despite Board Rejection

June 27, 2026 — 09:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced that it remains focused on advancing its proposed acquisition of eBay Inc. The company emphasized its commitment to pursuing the transaction despite recent developments.

GameStop currently expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA in excess of $600 million for fiscal year 2026, a significant increase compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $345.4 million reported in fiscal year 2025. This outlook underscores the company's confidence in its operating performance and strategic direction.

Last month, global commerce major eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced that its Board of Directors had rejected GameStop's unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal. The decision marked a setback in GameStop's efforts to secure the deal.

On May 3, GameStop revealed details of its proposal to acquire eBay for $125 per share, structured as 50 percent cash and 50 percent GameStop common stock. The offer represented a 46% premium to eBay's unaffected closing price on February 4, 2026, highlighting the value GameStop believed the transaction could deliver to eBay shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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