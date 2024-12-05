GameStop, meme stocks on watch after Roaring Kitty tweet

GameStop (GME) shares were halted after rising 5%, and were up about 10% following the resumption of trading, after a tweet by Roaring Kitty, the alias of Keith Gill, who is known for his posts on the subreddits r/wallstreetbets and r/SuperStonk. The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows an image of a Time magazine cover with a computer.

