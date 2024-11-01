News & Insights

Games Workshop Announces Shareholder Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Games Workshop (GB:GAW) has released an update.

Games Workshop Group PLC has announced that it currently has 32,954,954 ordinary shares in circulation, each granting one vote at company meetings. This figure is crucial for shareholders and parties with notification duties to track their interests in compliance with the company’s disclosure rules.

