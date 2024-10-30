News & Insights

GameOn Sells Platform, Shifts to Web3 Innovation

October 30, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

GameOn Entertainment Technologies (TSE:GET) has released an update.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies has signed a term sheet with Lightning Capital to sell its GameOn Live platform for up to $5.24 million, representing a 48% premium to its market value. The company aims to focus on innovative web3 gaming experiences and blockchain technology to enhance player engagement and asset ownership. This strategic move intends to reduce debt and continue delivering value to shareholders.

