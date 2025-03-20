Gambling.com Group Limited Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.93 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $6.37 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $12.17 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $35.31 million from $32.53 million last year.

Gambling.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.93 Mln. vs. $6.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $35.31 Mln vs. $32.53 Mln last year.

FY25 Revenue Guidance: $170 Mln - $174 Mln.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.