Galileo Resources Directors Boost Their Shareholdings

Galileo Resources (GB:GLR) has released an update.

Galileo Resources has announced that key directors, Colin Bird and Richard Wollenberg, have increased their stakes in the company by purchasing additional shares. Bird acquired 2,250,000 shares, raising his total holdings to 7.02% of the company’s issued share capital, while Wollenberg bought 400,000 shares, bringing his stake to 1.22%. This move reflects a strong vote of confidence in Galileo’s future prospects from its leadership.

