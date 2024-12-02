News & Insights

Galena Mining's Abra Mine Under Voluntary Administration

December 02, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Galena Mining Ltd. (AU:G1A) has released an update.

Galena Mining Ltd. has announced that its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine in Western Australia is under voluntary administration, with KordaMentha administrators managing the process since April 2024. The mine continues operations as usual while exploring recapitalization options, and the administration period has been extended until February 2025. Sternship Advisors has been appointed to assist with the sale and recapitalization efforts, and Galena’s shares remain suspended during this period.

