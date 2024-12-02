Galena Mining’s Abra Mine Under Voluntary Administration

Galena Mining Ltd. (AU:G1A) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Galena Mining Ltd. has announced that its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine in Western Australia is under voluntary administration, with KordaMentha administrators managing the process since April 2024. The mine continues operations as usual while exploring recapitalization options, and the administration period has been extended until February 2025. Sternship Advisors has been appointed to assist with the sale and recapitalization efforts, and Galena’s shares remain suspended during this period.

For further insights into AU:G1A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.