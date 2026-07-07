Galderna Survey Finds 9 In 10 Impacted By Skin Concerns

(RTTNews) - Galderma (GDERF) has unveiled results from the world's largest skin quality profiling survey, showing that nine out of ten people globally are affected by concerns related to their skin quality.

The survey, which included more than 11,000 participants across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, identified smoothness, hydration, and radiance as the most important attributes of healthy skin. Results revealed that 85% of respondents said skin quality impacts their quality of life, with over one-third reporting feelings of self-consciousness, insecurity, or anxiety due to poor skin quality.

To address these concerns, Galderma supported the development of the Skin Quality Assessment Scale, a holistic, science-based tool designed to evaluate skin comprehensively and guide personalized, long-term treatment planning.

Key findings highlighted fine lines and wrinkles (41%), dry skin (40%), and dull skin (37%) as the most common concerns, particularly affecting the face. External factors such as stress, diet, sun exposure, lack of sleep, pollution, and hormonal changes were noted as drivers of skin quality deterioration.

Galderma emphasized that these insights underscore the need for effective, tailored solutions to help people feel comfortable in their skin at every stage of life. This survey represents a landmark effort in understanding global skin health, reinforcing Galderma's commitment to advancing dermatology through science-driven innovation.

GDERF has traded between $150.00 and $248.46 over the year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $227.30, up 6.26%.

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