Galaxy Gaming partners with BetConstruct to expand distribution

Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) announced an agreement with BetConstruct to license Galaxy’s premium table game content across the Live Casino and RNG offerings powered by CreedRoomz and Pascal Gaming respectively. Under the agreement signed by Galaxy Gaming Inc. and BetConstruct’s parent company SoftConstruct, Galaxy’s popular online brands-including 21+3, Perfect Pairs, Buster Blackjack, Lucky Lucky, and Three Card Prime – will enhance BetConstruct’s Blackjack, Baccarat, and Poker offerings, expanding both companies’ presence in the global gaming market.

