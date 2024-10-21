News & Insights

Galaxy Digital Announces Q3 Results and Webcast

October 21, 2024

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE:GLXY) has released an update.

Galaxy Digital Holdings is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024, with a webcast and investor call hosted by CEO Michael Novogratz. The company, a leader in digital assets and blockchain, continues to expand its financial platform, offering a range of services from trading to bitcoin mining.

