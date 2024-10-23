News & Insights

Gain Therapeutics presents data at 36th ENA symposium

October 23, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Gain Therapeutics (GANX) announced the presentation of a poster at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR, ENA, Symposium on molecular targets and cancer therapeutics that details the use of the Company’s Magellan drug discovery platform to identify allosteric inhibitors targeting discoidin domain receptor 2, DDR2. ENA 2024 is being held October 23-25 in Barcelona, Spain. The poster, “Identification of allosteric inhibitors targeting Discoidin Domain Receptor 2,” which was presented on-site on October 23, detailed how the 3D structure of DDR2 guided a high-throughput virtual screening and subsequent experimental validation that resulted in GT-03842 and additional analogue compounds.

Read More on GANX:

