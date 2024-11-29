Gain Plus Holdings Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Gain Plus Holdings Limited (HK:9900) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gain Plus Holdings Limited reported a robust financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue climbing to HK$620.6 million from HK$482.0 million in the same period last year. The company achieved a gross profit of HK$31.3 million, while net profit increased to HK$19.9 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency and increased income from associates.

For further insights into HK:9900 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.