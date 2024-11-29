News & Insights

Gain Plus Holdings Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

November 29, 2024 — 04:20 am EST

Gain Plus Holdings Limited (HK:9900) has released an update.

Gain Plus Holdings Limited reported a robust financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue climbing to HK$620.6 million from HK$482.0 million in the same period last year. The company achieved a gross profit of HK$31.3 million, while net profit increased to HK$19.9 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency and increased income from associates.

