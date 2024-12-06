News & Insights

Stocks
GANX

Gain initiated with Buy on Parkison’s potential at Roth MKM

December 06, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM analyst Boobalan Pachaiyappan last night initiated coverage of Gain Therapeutics (GANX) with a Buy rating and $7 price target The firm says GT-02287, a potential $4B drug that demonstrated motor and cognition benefits in Parkison’s disease animal models, solely drives its investment thesis. Gain’s current cash position and an extended timeline to commercialization could be partially balanced by two value-driving inflections anticipated in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GANX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GANX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.