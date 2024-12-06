Gain initiated with Buy on Parkison’s potential at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Boobalan Pachaiyappan last night initiated coverage of Gain Therapeutics (GANX) with a Buy rating and $7 price target The firm says GT-02287, a potential $4B drug that demonstrated motor and cognition benefits in Parkison’s disease animal models, solely drives its investment thesis. Gain’s current cash position and an extended timeline to commercialization could be partially balanced by two value-driving inflections anticipated in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GANX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.