GAIN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/24/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Develo (Symbol: GAIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of GAIN's recent stock price of $16.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GAIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.12 per share, with $17.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.41.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GAIN makes up 1.41% of the OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (Symbol: OASC) which is trading up by about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding GAIN).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to GAIN, which trades under the symbol GAINP — more info ».

Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Develo is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Develo shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further GAIN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.