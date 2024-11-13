News & Insights

Gabetti’s Revenue Drops Amid Regulatory Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 02:50 pm EST

Gabetti Property Solutions SpA (IT:GAB) has released an update.

Gabetti Property Solutions reported a significant decline in operating revenues to 79.5 million euros, down 32% from the previous year, mainly due to regulatory changes impacting tax incentives for renovations. Despite challenges in Gabetti Lab and other divisions, the company successfully reduced its net financial debt by 76% to 13 million euros, while segments like Abaco Team and Gabetti Franchising showed positive growth. The company is navigating a tough regulatory environment while focusing on new business opportunities to offset losses.

