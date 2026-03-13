Gabelli Utility Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GUT

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (Symbol: GUT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.99, changing hands as low as $5.80 per share. Gabelli Utility Trust shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GUT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.71 per share, with $6.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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