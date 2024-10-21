G11 Resources Stresses Caution Amid Market Risks

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

G11 Resources Limited’s latest investor presentation highlights the company’s adherence to JORC 2012 guidelines for reporting mineral reserves and resources. The company emphasizes caution regarding forward-looking statements due to various market risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to consider these factors when evaluating G11 Resources’ financial outlook.

