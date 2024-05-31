G11 Resources Director Conducts Major Share Transfer

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

In a significant portfolio reshuffle, Martin Donohue, Director of G11 Resources Limited, has transferred a substantial number of shares between his indirectly held entities. Specifically, 115,715,376 fully paid ordinary shares were moved, with the transaction valued at $1,837,826.766. Post-transaction, Penstock Group Pty Ltd, one of the entities, retains 1,000,000 shares, while Olivers Hill Pty Ltd now holds the bulk of the transferred shares.

