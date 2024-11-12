G Rent S.p.A. Schedules Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting

G Rent S.p.A. (IT:GSR) has released an update.

G Rent S.p.A. has scheduled its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for late November 2024, where they will discuss approving the financial situation and propose a share capital increase of up to 1.1 million Euros. The meeting will be held virtually with participation via telecommunications.

