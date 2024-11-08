G Rent S.p.A. Proposes Capital Increase Amid Losses

G Rent S.p.A. (IT:GSR) has released an update.

G Rent S.p.A. plans to propose a capital increase of up to €1.1 million to strengthen its financial position, following a reported loss of €730,431.46 as of September 30, 2024. The company’s net financial position has improved, but still faces challenges, necessitating the proposed measures to meet capital needs in the coming months. Shareholder Esperia Investor S.r.l. has committed to supporting the capital increase significantly.

