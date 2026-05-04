FXG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.74, changing hands as low as $63.45 per share. First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXG's low point in its 52 week range is $59.67 per share, with $69.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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