FXC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (Symbol: FXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.76, changing hands as low as $70.70 per share. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.08 per share, with $72.469 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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