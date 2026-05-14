FXB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (Symbol: FXB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.04, changing hands as low as $128.80 per share. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXB's low point in its 52 week range is $125.02 per share, with $133.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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