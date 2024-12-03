FW Thorpe Plc Grants Share Options to Employees

FW Thorpe Plc (GB:TFW) has released an update.

FW Thorpe Plc has granted 799,871 share options under its Save As You Earn Scheme to its employees, representing about 0.7% of its ordinary shares. These options, exercisable at 274 pence each, will mature in five years and are expected to be settled using treasury shares. This move reflects the company’s commitment to employee investment and long-term growth.

