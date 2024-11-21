FW Thorpe Plc Eyes Growth Amid Mixed Performance

FW Thorpe Plc (GB:TFW) has released an update.
FW Thorpe Plc reports a promising start to the new financial year, with orders and revenue slightly surpassing previous levels, and anticipates half-year results to be ahead of last year. Positive performances from Thorlux and Zemper contrast with challenges in Dutch operations and below-expectation trading at TRT. The company remains committed to achieving profitable growth through its diverse sector and geographical presence.
