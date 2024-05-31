News & Insights

FW Thorpe Grants Share Options to Management

May 31, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

FW Thorpe Plc (GB:TFW) has released an update.

FW Thorpe Plc, a leading company, has granted 1,925,000 share options to its Directors and senior management as part of its Executive Share Ownership Plan, representing 1.6% of the company’s voting shares. The options are exercisable at prices ranging from 337.5 to 375 pence each. This strategic move aims to align the interests of the management with those of the shareholders and drive the company’s growth.

