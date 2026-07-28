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FV, SMZ: Big ETF Inflows

July 28, 2026 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, which added 10,750,000 units, or a 20.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FV, in morning trading today First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund is up about 1.5%, and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SMZ ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

FV, SMZ: Big ETF InflowsVIDEO: FV, SMZ: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FV
SMZ
FBT
FTXR

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