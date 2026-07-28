Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, which added 10,750,000 units, or a 20.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FV, in morning trading today First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund is up about 1.5%, and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SMZ ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: FV, SMZ: Big ETF Inflows

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