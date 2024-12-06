News & Insights

Stocks

Fuyo Lease and Nexamp Boost Solar Power in Illinois

December 06, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (JP:8424) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nexamp has partnered with Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. to deploy distributed solar power projects in Illinois and New York, aiming to advance carbon-free energy goals and create about 3,000 jobs. This collaboration will enable Illinois to enhance its power grid’s resilience while providing cost-effective electricity to over 10,000 households, aligning with the state’s commitment to clean energy and economic growth.

For further insights into JP:8424 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.