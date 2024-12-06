Fuyo Lease and Nexamp Boost Solar Power in Illinois

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (JP:8424) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nexamp has partnered with Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. to deploy distributed solar power projects in Illinois and New York, aiming to advance carbon-free energy goals and create about 3,000 jobs. This collaboration will enable Illinois to enhance its power grid’s resilience while providing cost-effective electricity to over 10,000 households, aligning with the state’s commitment to clean energy and economic growth.

For further insights into JP:8424 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.