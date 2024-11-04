Fuxing China Group Revises NASDAQ Listing Plans

Fuxing China Group Ltd. (SG:AWK) has released an update.

Fuxing China Group Ltd. has updated its registration statement for a proposed listing on the NASDAQ, increasing its ADS offering to 1.5 million shares at a minimum price of $4.00 each. The company is adjusting the structure of the offering, including changes to underwriters, and is awaiting approval from relevant authorities. The final details will be determined based on market conditions and demand.

For further insights into SG:AWK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.