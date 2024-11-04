News & Insights

Fuxing China Group Revises NASDAQ Listing Plans

November 04, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Fuxing China Group Ltd. (SG:AWK) has released an update.

Fuxing China Group Ltd. has updated its registration statement for a proposed listing on the NASDAQ, increasing its ADS offering to 1.5 million shares at a minimum price of $4.00 each. The company is adjusting the structure of the offering, including changes to underwriters, and is awaiting approval from relevant authorities. The final details will be determined based on market conditions and demand.

