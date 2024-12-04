FutureTech II Acquisition Corp Faces Nasdaq Delisting Threat

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest announcement is out from FutureTech II Acquisition Corp ( (FTII) ).
FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq due to delayed financial filings and failing to meet stock listing requirements. The company is actively working to regain compliance by filing necessary reports and increasing its publicly held shares. Despite efforts, there’s uncertainty about whether FutureTech will successfully meet Nasdaq’s criteria in time.
