Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Friday. On a lean day after the federal holiday, investors are closely monitoring the conflict between Israel and Iran that entered into the second week.

Iran hit southern Israel with more Iranian missile strikes, while Israel has continued to hit dozens of targets in Iran.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar was on the back foot while gold price were down by two percent. Brent crude futures fell 2 percent.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 65.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 49.75.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq inched up 25.18 points or 0.1 percent to 19,546.27, the S&P 500 edged down 1.85 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,980.87 and the Dow slipped 44.14 points or 0.1 percent to 42,171.66.

On the economic front, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 1.0, while it was down 4.00 in the prior month.

The Leading Indicators for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was down 1.0 percent in April.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 693, while the U.S. rig count was 555.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $4.677 trillion.

San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly will participate in a monetary policy insights panel before the Western Economic Association International 100th Annual Conference at 1.15 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally lower at 3,359.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.3 percent to 23,530.48.

Japanese markets fell slightly. The Nikkei 225 Index dipped 0.2 percent to 38,403.23, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.8 percent lower at 2,771.26.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index hit a two-week low before closing 0.2 percent lower at 8,505.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index slipped 0.2 percent to 8,723.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.