Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Significantly Up

(RTTNews) - Citing negotiations, President Donald Trump once again called off cancelled strikes on Iran. However, Iran has not responded to it and insisted that no final decision has been made.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly up on Friday.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar was mildly lower. Gold was subdued below $4,200 an ounce.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 403.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 51.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 190.75 points.

The U.S. major averages posted strong gains on Thursday. The Nasdaq surged 640.16 points or 2.5 percent to 25,809.66, the Dow shot up 929.97 points or 1.9 percent to 50,848.75 and the S&P 500 jumped 127.31 points or 1.8 percent to 7,394.30.

On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 46.0, while it was up 44.8 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 732, while the U.S. rig count was 563.

Asian shares rallied on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.12 percent to 4,031.51.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.93 percent to 24,718.10.

Japanese markets soared. The Nikkei average surged over 4 percent at one stage before paring some gains to end up 2.81 percent at 66,020.04. The broader Topix index settled 1.35 percent higher at 3,881.96.

Australian markets rose sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.98 percent to 8,804 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 1.92 percent at 9,006.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.