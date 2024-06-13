Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Trading activity on Thursday may continue to be impacted by reaction to the Fed announcements. The producer prices and the weekly jobless claims might be of interest today.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices declined.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 106.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 116.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday's session The Nasdaq led the charge, surging 264.89 points or 1.5 percent to a new record closing high of 17,608.44. The S&P 500 also reached a new record closing high, jumping 45.71 points or 0.9 percent to 5,421.03.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 222K, while it was up 229K in the prior week.

The PPI Final Demand for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 98 bcf. Five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the level was up $7.256 trillion. The New York Fed President John Williams will moderate a discussion before the Economic Club of New York at 12 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. Chinese and Japanese markets ended lower. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.28 percent to 3,028.92. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.97 percent to 18,112.63.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average dipped 0.40 percent to 38,720.47. The broader Topix index settled 0.89 percent lower at 2,731.78.

Australian markets ended higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.44 percent to 7,749.70. The broader All Ordinaries index finished up 0.49 percent at 8,002.50.

