Future Metals NL Announces Director Resignation

Future Metals NL (AU:FME) has released an update.

Future Metals NL has announced the resignation of Non-Executive Director Justin Tremain, who is stepping down due to increased commitments with another company. Tremain, who served as a director since 2021 and as Non-Executive Chair for over two years, will leave after the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company does not plan to appoint a replacement at this time.

