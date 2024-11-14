News & Insights

Future Generation Global’s Strong Gains and Social Focus

November 14, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Future Generation Global Limited (AU:FGG) has released an update.

Future Generation Global Limited reported a robust performance in October, with its global investment portfolio rising by 2.5% and showing an impressive 18.3% growth year-to-date, despite trailing the MSCI AC World Index. Meanwhile, its Australian portfolio outperformed the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 0.8% but saw a 0.5% dip for the month, boasting a 13.2% increase year-to-date. As part of its 10-year anniversary, the company is seeking partnerships with non-profits to further its social investments in supporting at-risk youth in Australia.

