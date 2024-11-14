Future Fuels Expands with Mountain Lake Acquisition

Saville Resources (TSE:FTUR) has released an update.
Future Fuels Inc. is set to acquire IsoEnergy’s Mountain Lake Project in Nunavut, significantly expanding its holdings in the Hornby Bay Basin. This strategic acquisition involves the issuance of common shares and net smelter royalties to IsoEnergy, positioning Future Fuels for potential growth in the mineral sector.
