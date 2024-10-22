Future First Technologies Director Increases Stake

Future First Technologies Ltd. (AU:ASV) has released an update.

Future First Technologies Ltd. announced a significant increase in its director’s holdings, as Non-Executive Director Peter Borden acquired 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 20,000,000 unlisted options. This change comes as part of his appointment terms and the company’s benefit plan endorsed at the recent annual general meeting. Investors may find this update noteworthy, as it reflects potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:ASV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.