Future Battery Minerals Shifts Focus to Australian Lithium Projects

November 19, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has successfully sold its 80% stake in the Nevada Lithium Project for A$4 million, allowing it to focus on its promising Coolgardie Lithium Projects in Western Australia. With a strengthened cash position of A$8.14 million and no debt, the company plans to accelerate exploration and drilling activities on the Kangaroo Hills and Miriam projects, aiming for significant long-term returns. The strategic shift highlights the potential of these assets, situated near world-class infrastructure and known for high-grade lithium deposits.

