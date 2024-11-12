News & Insights

Fusion Fuel Green Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

November 12, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) has released an update.

Fusion Fuel Green has received a notice from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the $10 million stockholders’ equity requirement, risking its delisting. The company has requested a hearing to appeal this decision, which temporarily halts the suspension of its securities. Investors will be keenly watching the outcome, as it could significantly impact the company’s market presence.

