Fusion Fuel Green Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) has released an update.

Fusion Fuel Green has received a notice from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the $10 million stockholders’ equity requirement, risking its delisting. The company has requested a hearing to appeal this decision, which temporarily halts the suspension of its securities. Investors will be keenly watching the outcome, as it could significantly impact the company’s market presence.

