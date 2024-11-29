Furukawa Co., Ltd. Reports Decreased Profits Yet Maintains Dividends

Furukawa Co., Ltd. (JP:5715) has released an update.

Furukawa Co., Ltd. reported a decline in key financial metrics for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales and profits showing notable decreases compared to the previous year. The company anticipates a slight year-on-year decrease in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Despite the financial challenges, Furukawa plans to maintain its annual dividend, reflecting a commitment to shareholder value.

