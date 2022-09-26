Further weakness as Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) drops 13% this week, taking one-year losses to 66%

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 66%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 14% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Because Harvard Bioscience made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Harvard Bioscience saw its revenue grow by 8.5%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 66% in the last year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:HBIO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Harvard Bioscience in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Harvard Bioscience shareholders did even worse, losing 66%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Harvard Bioscience is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.