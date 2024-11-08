News & Insights

Funko, Warner Bros. Discovery collaborate on ‘Harry Potter’ Pop! Yourself line

November 08, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

Funko (FNKO) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Global Consumer Products announced a collaboration featuring Funko’s Pop! Yourself line and film series, Harry Potter. Grab your galleons, because accessory packs debut ton Funko.com as the perfect add-on to Pop! Yourself figures. Fans can now create personalized Funko Pop! collectibles of themselves as Hogwarts students, choosing one of the four Hogwarts houses for their Pop!pleganger complete with robes, wands and magical complementary accessories and buddies.

