Funding Circle Holdings Announces Share Buy-Back on LSE

Funding Circle Holdings has repurchased and canceled 125,000 of its own shares from Investec Bank on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between 131.50p and 135.00p per share. This buy-back reduces the company’s share count to 332,036,151, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and interest calculations. Investors may view this move as a strategic adjustment to enhance shareholder value.

