Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $18.3M position in $PSMT stock

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $18.3M position in $PSMT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PSMT.

$PSMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $PSMT stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSMT Insider Trading Activity

$PSMT insiders have traded $PSMT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,600 shares for an estimated $1,226,650 .

. JOHN D HILDEBRANDT (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,600 shares for an estimated $779,495 .

. LEON C JANKS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $305,340

FRANCISCO VELASCO (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,655 shares for an estimated $163,510 .

. PAUL KOVALESKI (EVP-Chief Merch. Officer) sold 896 shares for an estimated $90,361

EDGAR ZURCHER sold 390 shares for an estimated $40,084

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

