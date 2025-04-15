Fund Update: SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC opened a $33.1M position in $EQT stock

SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC has opened a new $33.1M position in $EQT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EQT.
$EQT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of $EQT stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 20,810,907 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $959,590,921
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 14,300,076 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,376,504
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,570,446 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,853,265
- INVESCO LTD. added 4,162,065 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,912,817
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 3,454,741 shares (+386.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,298,107
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,410,098 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,239,618
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,814,496 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,776,410
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EQT Insider Trading Activity
$EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS F KARAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,766 shares for an estimated $3,563,911.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EQT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/12/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EQT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQT forecast page.
$EQT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $49.0 on 12/03/2024
- Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 10/30/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.