Fund Update: Private Advisor Group, LLC opened a $7.5M position in $MSTY stock

Private Advisor Group, LLC has opened a new $7.5M position in $MSTY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSTY.
$MSTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $MSTY stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 405,410 shares (+86.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,666,337
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 370,307 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,528,341
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 145,623 shares (+222.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,831,341
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC added 100,012 shares (+5845.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,631,315
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 73,628 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,496,857
- BELVEDERE TRADING LLC added 48,015 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,263,274
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 47,440 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,248,146
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
