Funai Soken Holdings Sees Strong Q3 Growth

Funai Soken Holdings Incorporated (JP:9757) has released an update.
Funai Soken Holdings, Inc. reports a strong performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net sales reaching 22,253 million yen, marking a 7.9% increase year-on-year. The company’s operating income surged by 20.1% to hit 5,945 million yen, reflecting a robust growth trend. Investors may find the increase in earnings per share from 70.16 yen to 86.06 yen particularly encouraging.
