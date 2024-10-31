News & Insights

Full Circle Lithium Partners with AEST for U.S. Distribution

October 31, 2024 — 11:40 am EDT

Full Circle Lithium Corp (TSE:FCLI) has released an update.

Full Circle Lithium Corp has signed a pivotal distribution agreement with AEST Fire and Safety to market its innovative FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent across the U.S. This collaboration aims to address the growing challenge of lithium-ion battery fires, which have become increasingly common with the rise of electric vehicles and e-bikes.

