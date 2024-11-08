News & Insights

Fulgent Genetics raises FY24 EPS view to 33c from (30c), consensus (39c)

November 08, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Backs FY24 revenue view $280M, consensus $282.17M. Paul Kim, CFO, said, “We are pleased with our financial performance in the third quarter and our trajectory for the remainder of 2024, as we continue to grow core revenue and improve operations.”

